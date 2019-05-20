Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 May

Access to all courts restored


YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. All courthouses in Armenia have been unblocked at 13:30, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook. He said he was briefed on the matter by the police.

“Thank you dear people,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier on May 19th, Pashinyan called upon his supporters to block access to all courthouses in the country.

On May 20th at noon, he addressed the nation regarding the issue, noting that the judiciary requires immediate reforms.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




