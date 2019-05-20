“Immediate revolutionary changes” expected in judiciary in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. An agreement has been reached during the consultation chaired by PM Nikol Pashinyan to implement immediate revolutionary changes in the judiciary, ruling My Step Alliance faction leader Lilit Makunts told reporters after the meeting.

“Moreover, these changes must be parallel jointly with several bodies. It’s first of all about the government, the direct involvement of the judiciary is also necessary, the National Assembly too must be involved, in terms that already on May 24th public discussions regarding transitional justice are commencing, and in these discussions, where broad representatives of NGOs and the civil societies will be present. Their proposals will also be presented to the task force, and they must be involved in the solutions also,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan