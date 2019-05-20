Opposition faction launches petition to hold extraordinary session of Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Bright Armenia faction of Parliament proposes to hold an extraordinary session to discuss the current situation in Armenia created due to the blockings of courthouses by the citizens based on the Prime Minister’s call, as well as the possibility of judicial reforms, the faction said in a statement.

“A while ago the Bright Armenia faction made a decision in its session to convene an extraordinary session of Parliament, and for that purpose it has launched a petition. The faction proposes to discuss the current situation in Armenia during the session which was created due to the blockings of courthouses by the citizens based on the PM’s call, as well as the PM’s statement on the possibility and prospect of making judicial reforms”, the statement said.

The faction has called on the MPs of the ruling My Step and opposition Prosperous Armenia factions to join the initiative.

On May 19 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan called on citizens to block the courthouses across the country starting from May 20 early morning. Thereafter, he explained the meaning and purpose of his call in a live broadcast. Later the PM urged the citizens to unblock the courthouses starting from 13:30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan