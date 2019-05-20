Judiciary lacking people’s trust cannot exist in Armenia – PM explains call for protests

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has explained why he called upon his supporters to block the courts of the country from early Monday morning.

In a live televised speech delivered from the governmental headquarters at noon, Pashinyan said the key symbol of the demonstration is that a judiciary that doesn’t have the people’s trust cannot exist in Armenia.

“Otherwise the people will perceive even the most substantiated decision as an insult, because verdicts are delivered for the Republic of Armenia, meaning on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia. And these verdicts can be delivered only by the kind of people who have the institutional right to speak on behalf of the Republic of Armenia, meaning the people,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan