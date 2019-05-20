CSTO PA’s autumn session to be held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Yerevan in autumn 2019.

The proposal has been approved today by the CSTO PA Council.

“I want to propose holding the session of the Council and the 12th plenary session of the Parliamentary assembly in Armenia this year in autumn. If there are no objections, we will approve the decision”, Russia State Duma Speaker, Chairman of the CSTO PA Viacheslav Volodin said in Bishkek during the Council session.

The date of the Yerevan session will be announced later.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan