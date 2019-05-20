His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on current situation in Armenia, calls on citizens to show calmness, avoid violence

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a message on the current situation in Armenia, urging citizens to show calmness and avoid violence, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear faithful,

We are deeply concerned over the situation in the Republic of Armenia in the past several hours.

The achievements recorded in our country in the direction of strengthening democracy, human rights and legality can be maintained only through strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and love.

We appeal to all the children of our nation to show calmness, to avoid violence and to put every effort through peace, spirit of national unity and love for each other to overcome the challenges facing us.

Dear faithful, we believe in your conscience and high consciousness of your responsibility towards the future of the Homeland.

Our prayer is that through mutual understanding and solidarity in our blessed country, all the existing disagreements and contradictions be solved through God’s support.

Heavenly Blessings and Divine Wisdom to Us All”.

On May 19 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan called on citizens to block the courthouses across the country starting from May 20 early morning.

The PM also announced that he is going to address the nation at 12:00 in a live broadcast.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan