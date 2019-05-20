Military cadets save passengers from burning trolleybus in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Cadets of the Marshal A. Khanperyants Military Aviation University of Armenia have saved passengers of a Yerevan trolleybus that caught fire after being hit by a lightning strike.

“The military have numerously proved that they are also rescuers,” Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook. He said the incident took place in Yerevan’s Charbakh district on May 20.

“Today early in the morning the #15 trolleybus caught fire from a lightning strike. Cadets of the Marshal A. Khanperyants Military Aviation University managed to evacuate the passengers and put out the fire.

Three days earlier, students of the V. Sargsyan Military University and its Head of the Medical Service had saved the life of the Zinuzh program’s cameraman,” he said, referring to the military’s official TV program.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan