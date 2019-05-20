Pashinyan visits supporters blocking courthouse in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Monday morning his supporters who have blocked a courthouse in central Yerevan.

On May 19th, the PM called on citizens to block the entrances and exits of all courthouses in the country. He is expected to address the nation at 12:00.

“I want to thank all those countrymen who reacted to the call and I apologize that I can’t visit everyone. I’d like to express hope that you didn’t get wet, or if you have that you won’t get cold,” he said, referring to the rainy weather.

“I’ve come to say that I love you all, I am proud of you all, I bow before you all,” he said.

The PM’s call for protests against the courts came a day after ex-President Robert Kocharyan was released from custody pending trial.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan