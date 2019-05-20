11 killed in Brazil bar shooting
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. 11 people have been killed in the Brazilian city of Belem in Para state when gunmen entered a bar and opened gunfire at the crowd, Associated Press reports.
According to G1 news agency, seven gunmen arrived at the bar by three cars and one motorcycle. Six woman and five men have been killed in the what a local provincial official described as a “massacre”.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:02 His Holiness Garegin II addresses message on current situation in Armenia, calls on citizens to show calmness, avoid violence
- 10:42 Military cadets save passengers from burning trolleybus in Yerevan
- 10:36 Pashinyan visits supporters blocking courthouse in Yerevan
- 10:30 11 killed in Brazil bar shooting
- 10:15 Vice Speaker of Parliament calls on campaign participants to show respect to courts and their staffs
- 10:01 Judges, staffers blocked from entering courthouses
- 09:38 Member of Supreme Judicial Council doesn’t consider PM’s call an action aimed at obstructing normal activity of courts
- 08:58 Yerevan citizens block several courthouses after PM’s call
- 00:26 Armenia’s Ombudsman rebukes PM’s “highly dangerous” call
- 00:10 President Sarkissian addresses nation, calls for “composure” and “soberness”
- 05.19-21:24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip Baku Europa League final, argues ex-head coach of Armenia
- 05.19-19:07 Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”
- 05.19-18:18 PM Pashinyan to address nation regarding judiciary
- 05.19-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 05.18-18:02 Judicial power enjoys full freedom and verdicts one after another prove it – PM’s spokesperson
- 05.18-17:58 President Sarkissian meets Armenian community representatives in Kazakhstan
- 05.18-17:49 Earthquake registered in Armenia
- 05.18-17:24 Ex-President Robert Kocharyan released from jail
- 05.18-16:25 Kocharyan’s attorney comments on court’s decision to release 2nd President from pre-trial detention
- 05.18-16:05 URGENT: Court orders release of ex-President Robert Kocharyan
- 05.18-15:58 President Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council
- 05.18-15:16 Rival demonstrations outside Yerevan courthouse as Kocharyan bail verdict expected
- 05.18-14:25 Eurovision 2019 Final: Aram MP3 to announce results of Armenian jury
- 05.18-13:35 Air temperature to decrease in Armenia in coming days
- 05.18-12:37 Two killed as military helicopter crashes in Peru
- 05.18-12:32 Dog rescues newborn baby buried alive in field in Thailand
- 05.18-12:08 Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reveal name of their new baby
- 05.18-11:47 Armenia deepens cooperation with leading German company in digital technologies field
- 05.18-11:36 Museums of Yerevan to celebrate “Museum Night” with rich programs
- 05.18-11:20 Yerevan subway to operate on heightened mode
- 05.18-11:16 5.1 magnitude quake hits China’s Jilin province
- 05.18-11:08 Armenian minister meets Atos information technology company’s Vice President in Paris
- 05.18-10:46 European Stocks - 17-05-19
- 05.18-10:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-05-19
- 05.18-10:42 Oil Prices Down - 17-05-19
18:39, 05.17.2019
Viewed 3130 times Arsenal fans plan to wear personalized face masks of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku
19:07, 05.19.2019
Viewed 1863 times Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”
16:41, 05.14.2019
Viewed 1566 times China ready to participate in North-South highway construction and implementation of other infrastructure projects
21:00, 05.14.2019
Viewed 1541 times Garo Paylan plans to file complaint over religious conversion of 13 year-old child, assessing it child exploitation
10:17, 05.17.2019
Viewed 1481 times Political prisoner Sevan Nisanyan granted Armenian citizenship two years after escaping Turkish prison