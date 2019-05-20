President Sarkissian addresses nation, calls for “composure” and “soberness”

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has addressed the nation, calling for “soberness and tolerance”, hours after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for protests outside all courthouses across Armenia.

Sarkissian is currently abroad on a visit.

“Dear countrymen. The fact that the democratic processes in the Republic of Armenia are irreversible shouldn’t cause doubt to anyone neither in Armenia nor abroad.

By the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the power belongs to the people. Therefore, the branches of powers of Armenia, the legislative, executive and judiciary, must reflect the collective will of the Armenian people and serve their Constitutional goals.

Therefore I call on all citizens of Armenia, regardless of occupied public and political position and office – maintain calm and composure, adhere to the Constitution and laws.

At this moment being abroad on a working visit, I am maintaining constant contact with relevant governmental agencies.

I call for soberness and tolerance to be a priority during these days.

God be with us all”, Sarkissian said.

