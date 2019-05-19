Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip Baku Europa League final, argues ex-head coach of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Former head coach of the Armenian National Football Team Vardan Minasyan (pictured above) argues that Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip the upcoming Arsenal – Chelsea Europa League final in Baku.

Minasyan, who currently heads the Yerevan-based Ararat-Armenia FC, says the Armenian international's personal safety is top priority.

“If there’s a security problem somewhere, and in this case there is, I believe one shouldn’t go. You can solve all other problems, but if it’s a matter of the person’s security, then what football are we talking about?” he said.

Earlier in April it was reported that UEFA will support Mkhitaryan for a visa bid.

Azerbaijan currently bans citizens of Armenia to enter its territory due to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to media reports Arsenal is in talks with UEFA and the latter is working with Azerbaijan’s football authority over the issue.

Whether or not Mkhitaryan himself wants to travel to Baku for the match remains unclear.

