ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Pashinyan expresses concern to Aliyev over ceasefire breaches

Azerbaijan’s veto on Eastern Partnership joint declaration was “destructive”, says Armenian political analyst

Armenian Prime Minister issues statement on 25th anniversary of NK conflict ceasefire

Congress of Mexican state of Michoacán adopts statement recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide

Belarusian cultural delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

China ready to participate in North-South highway construction and implementation of other infrastructure projects

Developing economic partnership, strengthening commercial ties: details from meeting of Armenian, Luxembourg PMs

Armenian President meets Kazakh counterpart in Nur-Sultan

Over 25,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria

President Sarkissian signs the law on changing government’s composition

President of parliament signs decision on holding hearings on transitional justice

Government grants privileges to another investment programs

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan released from jail

Armenian child killed in Syria rocket attack

Syrian-Armenian community will continue enjoying state support – President Assad receives Catholicos Aram I

Garo Paylan files complaint over Armenian 13-year-old boy’s forced conversion to Islam

Political prisoner Sevan Nisanyan granted Armenian citizenship two years after escaping Turkish prison

Iran begins rolling back some of its commitments under JCPOA – ISNA

China raises tariffs on U.S. goods starting June 1

U.S. terminates Turkey's preferential trade agreement

Macron sets up cultural fund to confront global media corporations

Eurovision 2019: Armenia fails to qualify for final

Samboist Tigran Kirakosyan becomes European champion

Arsenal fans plan to wear personalized face masks of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku

Sargis Adamyan: "I reached this level through hard work"