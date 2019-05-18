Judicial power enjoys full freedom and verdicts one after another prove it – PM’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a legal state where the three branches of power are clearly separated. The judicial power uses its full freedom and the verdicts one after another are the evidence of this, Armenian prime minister’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan said on Facebook.

“All statements about pressure attempts by the authorities are simple speculations, which, unfortunately, are being applied by Robert Kocharyan’s defenders. The authorities are determined to guarantee exclusively the legal process of all procedures. It’s another matter that after the recent democratic changes the old judicial system operates in Armenia towards the decision of which the level of public trust has not changed”, the spokesperson said.

The Yerevan Court today approved the personal guarantees from Artsakh’s president Bako Sahakyan and ex-president Arkadi Ghukasyan to release president Robert Kocharyan from pre-trail detention.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan and “accepting particularly large bribe”.