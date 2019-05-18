President Sarkissian meets Armenian community representatives in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, on May 18 met with the Armenian community representatives in Nur-Sultan, his Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenians who arrived from Uzbekistan.

At the meeting President Sarkissian appreciated the contribution of the Armenian community to the development of Kazakhstan. “It’s very important for you to be good citizens of Kazakhstan. But at the same time you shouldn’t forget your religion and culture and should proudly represent the Armenian people”, he said.

Armen Sarkissian said in the 21st century the human resource, rather than natural resources, are the most important. In this sense he highlighted the use of the Diaspora’s potential and the fact of the Armenian people’s being united. “Our strength is in our unity. We need to learn to live together and support each other. We are small, but one nation and ought to support each other. The first one is our national unity. There is no other way to success. This is one of the guarantees to success”, the Armenian President said.

He also mentioned the honest and dedicated work as the next guarantee to success.

At the same time the President highlighted providing the new generation with higher education as a guarantee to a firmer and reliable future. “We have wealth, that is the human wealth, that is you and your children. For me the next generation is very vital. Starting from schools we should be able to educate right our children. As a President I consider my duty to guide the people with certain concrete visions. And the first one from these visions is that the attention to the children in the country should be a priority issue. The soldier, that will defend the homeland tomorrow, is today’s child. In order to be able to defend his country tomorrow, he should have the latest technology because he will not defend it with a weapon, but with drones. And for this he should have received right education. Armenia should produce its own drone. But for this purpose it must have a high-quality education system, starting from kindergartens up to universities”, he said.

The President said the 21st century belongs to Armenians, and they have an opportunity and potential to become a successful nation.

In the end Armen Sarkissian listened to the Armenian community representatives and answered their questions.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan