Kocharyan’s attorney comments on court’s decision to release 2nd President from pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Aram Orbelyan, attorney of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, commented on the court’s today’s decision to release Kocharyan from pre-trial detention.

“The optimistic scenario would be if the case was dropped, and the pessimistic scenario the approval of the guarantee. But the pessimistic scenario occurred. In any case, we continue stating that there is a risk to undermine justice, we want to see the state’s actions for eliminating this risk. Robert Kocharyan will be released within few minutes”, the attorney told reporters.

The Yerevan Court today approved the personal guarantees from Artsakh’s president Bako Sahakyan and ex-president Arkadi Ghukasyan to release president Robert Kocharyan from pre-trail detention.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan