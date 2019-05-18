Eurovision 2019 Final: Aram MP3 to announce results of Armenian jury

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Aram MP3, who represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, will announce the results of the Armenian jury for the Grand Final, Eurovoix reported.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is being held in Israel.

Armenia’s representative Srbuk performed in the 2nd Semi-Final on May 16, but failed to qualify for the Grand Final.

The Grand Final will take place on May 18.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan