Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

Eurovision 2019 Final: Aram MP3 to announce results of Armenian jury


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Aram MP3, who represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, will announce the results of the Armenian jury for the Grand Final, Eurovoix reported.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is being held in Israel.

Armenia’s representative Srbuk performed in the 2nd Semi-Final on May 16, but failed to qualify for the Grand Final.

The Grand Final will take place on May 18.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration