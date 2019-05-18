Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

Two killed as military helicopter crashes in Peru


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. A military helicopter has crashed in Peru during the humanitarian demining works on the border with Ecuador, RIA Novosti reported.

Two people have been killed, two others received injuries.

Investigation is underway to clarify the causes of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




