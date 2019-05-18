Dog rescues newborn baby buried alive in field in Thailand

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. A dog in northern Thailand has rescued a newborn baby after it was buried alive, allegedly by its teenage mother, BBC reported.

The baby boy is said to have been abandoned by his mother, 15, to hide her pregnancy from her parents.

Ping Pong the dog was barking and digging in a field in Ban Nong Kham village. Its owner says he then noticed a baby's leg sticking out of the earth.

Locals rushed the baby to hospital where doctors cleaned him up and declared he was healthy.

The newborn's mother has been charged with child abandonment and attempted murder.