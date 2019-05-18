Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reveal name of their new baby

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West made public the name of their fourth child, more than a week after they welcomed the baby via surrogate.

The couple named the newborn baby boy Psalm.

Kim Kardashian West posted the photo of the baby on Twitter. “Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need”, the tweet reads.

Psalm joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan