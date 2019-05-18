Museums of Yerevan to celebrate “Museum Night” with rich programs

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Over 100 museums of Armenia and Artsakh will be open for free to the public on May 18 on the occasion of the Museum Night and International Museum Day.

A number of events are scheduled which will further increase the interest towards the museums.

The Museum Night pan-European event is being in Armenia for already the 16th time and in Artsakh for the 7th time.

International Museum Day is an international day, a celebration that held every year on May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums. The event highlights a specific theme that changes every year and that is at the heart of the international museum community's preoccupations.

