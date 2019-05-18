Yerevan subway to operate on heightened mode

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan subway will operate on an heightened regime due to the Museum Night event which will launch in Armenia on May 18, the Yerevan Subway said on Facebook.

The Yerevan metro will operate today from 07:00 until 01:00, May 19.

“The Yerevan subway has always operated and operates in accordance with its slogan – fast, safe and uninterrupted”, the statement says.

