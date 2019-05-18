5.1 magnitude quake hits China’s Jilin province

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has been registered in Ningjiang District, Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicenter was monitored at 45.3 degrees north latitude and 124.75 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties have been reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan