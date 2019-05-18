Armenian minister meets Atos information technology company’s Vice President in Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan met with Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Atos information technology company Robert Vassoyan on the sidelines of the VivaTech 2019 international technological exhibition in Paris, France, the ministry told Armenpress

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan.

Minister Arshakyan introduced Robert Vassoyan on the Armenian government’s policy in technology field and the ongoing actions on this path. The minister informed that Armenia has a new ministry of High Technological Industry and presented the structural changes as a result of which the field of high technologies will develop in Armenia.

In his turn Robert Vassoyan highlighted the efforts of the Armenian authorities aimed at technological development and touched upon Armenia’s potential in the field of high technologies. He said he visited Armenia few years ago and is impressed with the Armenian talents, adding that the Armenian companies of the technological field can compare themselves with the world’s leading companies that operate in China, India, US and Silicon Valley. He also expressed readiness to cooperate, contribute to the development of Armenia’s technological sector and assist the government’s all projects.

Minister Hakob Arshakyan thanked for the proposal to support and cooperate and invited Robert Vassoyan to take part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT-2019) which will take place in Yerevan on October 6-9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






















