LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-19

LONDON, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.16% to $1835.00, copper price up by 0.20% to $6044.00, lead price up by 1.45% to $1824.00, nickel price up by 1.26% to $12060.00, tin price down by 1.14% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2607.00, molybdenum price stood at $26896.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.