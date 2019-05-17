Samboist Tigran Kirakosyan becomes European champion
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian sambo team Tigran Kirakosyan became a champion of the European Sambo Championship which launched in Spain’s Gijon city.
Tigran Kirakosyan has been named a European champion for the last consecutive three years.
Earlier, Rafik Manukyan and Poghos Badalyan received bronze medals in sports sambo.
