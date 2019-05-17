Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

Samboist Tigran Kirakosyan becomes European champion


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian sambo team Tigran Kirakosyan became a champion of the European Sambo Championship which launched in Spain’s Gijon city.

Tigran Kirakosyan has been named a European champion for the last consecutive three years.

Earlier, Rafik Manukyan and Poghos Badalyan received bronze medals in sports sambo.

 




