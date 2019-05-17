Pashinyan confident gas price issue will be solved until end of year

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to reach an agreement over gas price decline with Russian GAZPROM company until the end of the year, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs, citing Nikol Pashinyan's May 17 announcment during interview with Russian reporters.

''I am confident gas price reduction is realistic'', Pashinyan said, adding that it's not only about the gas tarif, but the effectivness of the Eurasian Economic Union in general. ''We already have an agreement on establishing a common energy market and our proposals are in line with the logic of negotiations over that. Non-discriminatory prices for gas and energy are important for the EAEU effectiveness. I would like to solve this problem by the end of the year, "Pashinyan said.

Starting from January 1 of 2019 gas price rose for Armenia from 150 to 165 USD for 1 thousand cubic meter.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan