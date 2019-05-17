Armenian President congratulates King Harald V of Norway on Constitution Day
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Harald V of Norway on the country’s national day – the Constitution Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
In the letter President Sarkissian highly valued the friendly relations between Armenia and Norway and expressed confidence that they will develop and expand both at the bilateral and multilateral formats.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:47 Armenian President congratulates King Harald V of Norway on Constitution Day
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-19
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 17-05-19
- 16:54 ‘Prevention of mass atrocities lies at the heart of democratic security’ – Armenian FM
- 16:36 The quintessential taste of Armenia: International Dolma Festival offers unique cultural experience
- 16:28 President Sarkissian visits Astana International Financial Centre
- 16:20 Armenian PM meets visiting Russian journalists
- 15:56 Armenian PM to participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
- 15:39 Police reveal vote buying in 2017 Armenian parliamentary election
- 15:24 Chinese FM to visit Armenia
- 15:07 Armenian border province eyes massive re-settlement program
- 14:54 Ucom issues USD and AMD bonds with annual yield of 7.5% and 11% respectively
- 14:54 Belarusian cultural delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 14:36 Armenia’s future closely linked with new technologies: President Sarkissian meets Chair of Nokia Board of Directors
- 13:22 No need to introduce single currency in EAEU, says EEC minister
- 13:04 Schneider Group interested in expanding activities in Armenia: President Sarkissian meets company founder in Kazakhstan
- 12:18 PM’s advisor relieved from position
- 12:17 I.M. Pei, Louvre pyramid architect, dies at 102
- 12:09 Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for Kyrgyzstan
- 12:01 Armenian FM participates in CoE ministerial meeting in Helsinki
- 11:47 Armenian PM’s spouse pays cultural visit to Great Wall of China
- 11:21 Armenian minister meets UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education in Beijing
- 11:18 Ukrainian President, Armenian Ambassador discuss necessity of intensifying political dialogue
- 11:01 Armenian, Russian parliamentarians discuss bilateral military-political cooperation in Yerevan
- 10:42 President-elect Zelensky to dissolve Ukrainian parliament
- 10:21 F-16 fighter jet crashes into warehouse in California
- 10:17 Political prisoner Sevan Nisanyan granted Armenian citizenship two years after escaping Turkish prison
- 10:01 U.S. terminates Turkey's preferential trade agreement
- 09:55 Armenian President attends discussion on sidelines of 12th annual economic forum in Kazakhstan
- 09:49 Venezuela’s Maduro meets with representatives of International Contact Group
- 08:51 European Stocks - 16-05-19
- 08:51 US stocks up - 16-05-19
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-19
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-05-19
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 16-05-19
12:15, 05.10.2019
Viewed 2398 times Yerevan inaugurates stunning new park in downtown
15:16, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1966 times “We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter
14:42, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1837 times Azerbaijan confirms security guarantees to UEFA for Mkhitaryan visit in Europa League finale
09:20, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1703 times Democratic developments launched with velvet revolution highly appreciated in US – Armenian Ambassador’s interview
19:27, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1675 times ARSENAL requests security guarantees from UEFA for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go to Baku