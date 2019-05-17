Armenian President congratulates King Harald V of Norway on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Harald V of Norway on the country’s national day – the Constitution Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian highly valued the friendly relations between Armenia and Norway and expressed confidence that they will develop and expand both at the bilateral and multilateral formats.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan