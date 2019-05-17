Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-19

YEREVAN, 17 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 479.72 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.72 drams to 535.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.85 drams to 612.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 131.67 drams to 19922.35 drams. Silver price down by 0.51 drams to 228.19 drams. Platinum price down by 73.12 drams to 12986.46 drams.