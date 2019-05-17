President Sarkissian visits Astana International Financial Centre

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Nur-Sultan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, President Sarkissian toured the Center, got acquainted with its activity goals, principles and prospects.

Kairat Kelimbetov said the activity of this financial structure is based on the principles of the British law, and this factor makes the Centre’s activity unique both in Kazakhstan and the entire Eurasian region.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the Centre’s executives discussed the cooperation opportunities. Kairat Kelimbetov said they also want to cooperate with Armenia and work in directions such as assets, private law management, financial technologies.

“There is a vision to have a similar institution in Armenia and also to establish a general cooperation with you. We need to study this. I am greatly impressed and will share my impressions with the government and the Central Bank. Maybe we will start thinking of what we can do together”, the President said.

He added that Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), has close relations with the EU, thus, it can act as a bridge which will only have a positive effect on the AIFC activity in case of cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan