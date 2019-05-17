Armenian PM meets visiting Russian journalists

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting today at the government headquarters with a group of visiting journalists from leading Russian news agencies and newspapers.

Reporters from TASS, RIA Novosti, Interfax, Lenta news agencies, as well as Echo of Moscow and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stations took part in the meeting. Representatives from the Kommersant, Izvestiya, Moskovskiy Komsomolets and Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspapers were also present, as well as RT journalists.

The Armenian Prime Minister attached importance to the visit and expressed hope that it will continue to the more comprehensive and multilateral presentation of developments and changes in Armenia in the Russian press.

Then the reporters interviewed the PM on issues relating to the 2018 revolution, the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, justice, the NK conflict settlement negotiations, the Armenian-Russian relations, the Armenia-EU cooperation and other topics.

