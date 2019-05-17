Armenian PM to participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which will take place on June 6-8, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenpress.
“The Armenian PM will attend the economic forum in St. Petersburg”, the spokesman said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a unique event in economic and business world. The Forum is being held since 1997, with participation of the Russian president since 2006. The Forum serves as a platform for contacts between the top officials of various states and leaders of international organizations.
Major business, economic meetings, round-table discussions with the participation of business representatives will be held on the sidelines of the Forum.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan