Armenian border province eyes massive re-settlement program

YENOKAVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Province of Tavush is launching a massive re-settlement program, aiming at returning nearly 5000 families to the border province by 2025, Governor Hayk Chobanyan told a news conference.

“Are are already working with families, we are developing the circle of partnership. Our main objective is for them to return to the border settlements,” he said. The Governor of Tavush said their main indicator for activities is the demographic situation. The “Return” Program will be the first governmental project of its kind, and it will commence soon.

“Our objective is to discover families whose repatriation is likely, and to provide the minimal living conditions for them – a chance to reside, work and have a dignified monthly income,” the Governor said.

Despite the program not being launched yet, 10 families who have returned to the province have already been registered.

