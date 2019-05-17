Belarusian cultural delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Days of Culture of Belarus are being held in Armenia from May 16 to 19 within the frames of which a number of art figures of Belarus arrived in Yerevan.

The Belarusian delegation on May 17 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, as well as the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

“I think cultural events are very important in terms of establishing friendly relations with foreign states and preserving these relations. Culture is the ornament, flower of diplomacy, and it is necessary to properly hold cultural initiatives with various countries”, acting culture minister of Armenia Tigran Galstyan told Armenpress.

The Days of Culture of Belarus in Armenia program is being held within the framework of the cooperation between the culture ministries of the two countries.

“I visited Armenia in 2014. I am impressed with this country and left it with quite positive emotions, therefore, I was looking forward to this visit”, a representative of the Belarusian delegation, TV host Marina Gritzuk said. Talking about the cultural relations between Armenia and Belarus, she said such initiatives strengthen these relations.

The Days of Culture of Belarus in Armenia will kick off on May 17 at the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Center of Popular Creation. Napoleon Orda’s graphic works and the collection of folk crafts and creations of the National History Museum of Belarus will be displayed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan