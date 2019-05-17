Armenia’s future closely linked with new technologies: President Sarkissian meets Chair of Nokia Board of Directors

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chair of the Nokia Board of Directors Risto Siilasmaa on the sidelines of the 12th annual economic forum in Kazakhstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Talking about the drastic changes taking place in the world, the Armenian President said the world is changing rapidly thanks to technologies, also the companies like Nokia. Armen Sarkissian said Armenia is a platform for innovations and startups, and the country’s future is closely linked with the new technologies.

The sides highlighted the role of education considering it as the base of all of this.

Mr. Sarkissian said Armenia has inherited quite a good education system from the Soviet Union and added that in line with this the country is also open to the new one. “We attach great importance to education, science and technologies by encouraging the youth to propose new ideas, study new technologies and create startups”, he said.

In his turn Risto Siilasmaa said they are greatly interested in the development opportunities of the technologies field in Armenia. He said those countries will be successful in the rapidly changing world which prepare a good base for these changes.

The President invited the company executives to visit Armenia to explore and discuss the prospective directions of cooperation.

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company, founded in 1865.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan