I.M. Pei, Louvre pyramid architect, dies at 102
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Ieoh Ming Pei, the architect behind buildings including the glass pyramid outside the Louvre in Paris, has died at the age of 102, BBC reports.
Tributes have been pouring in, remembering him for a lifetime of designing iconic structures worldwide.
Ieoh Ming Pei was born in Guangzhou in 1917, and moved to the US at the age of 18 to study at Pennsylvania, MIT and Harvard.
Pei sparked controversy for his pyramid at the Louvre Museum. The glass structure, completed in 1989, is now one of Paris' most famous landmarks.
