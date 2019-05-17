Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to take part in the outgoing session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) from May 19 to 20, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Vice Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and chair of the parliamentary standing committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov will receive the heads of delegations participating in the session.

The Armenian delegation is expected to have bilateral meetings with a number of officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan