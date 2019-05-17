Armenian, Russian parliamentarians discuss bilateral military-political cooperation in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The lawmakers of the Armenian and Russian parliaments have discussed a number of issues relating to the bilateral cooperation in the military-political field, Sergei Arenin – deputy chair of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Russian Federation Council, told reporters in Yerevan on May 17.

“Everything was done to overcome some barriers of cooperation. I think the meetings were held quite well. The positive mood in our relations, which is the most important, will continue. I think our partners will visit us, we will wait for them in Moscow”, he said.

Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan stated that such meetings aim at increasing the security component of the countries.

“We do not have any problem with the security. Moreover, we will constantly raise the security component with such meetings because our main security component within the CSTO is within the frames of the Armenian-Russian military-political relations, and we will maintain and strengthen them”, he said.

The Russian Federation Council lawmakers laid flowers at the statue of USSR Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan and the Eternal Flame in the Victory park.

