Armenian President attends discussion on sidelines of 12th annual economic forum in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, attended the discussion titled “The Collapse Risks of the Global System of Cooperation” on the sidelines of the 12th annual economic forum in Nur-Sultan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The discussion mainly focused on the new geopolitical changes and challenges, the possible consequences of the new technological revolution and the balance between contradictory seemingly concepts.

In response to the questions of the discussion participants, the Armenian President said the world is changing rapidly, but there is no need to be afraid of these changes because they are creating new opportunities. “Those who have a clear vision on what they do, those who are in harmony with the time, will benefit. This is not a threat for me, but an opportunity to build a wonderful world where we must live in. Although with challenges, but an interesting world”, he said.

The President expressed confidence that the 21st century belongs to Armenians. “We are a global nation, can change, be adapted, we are innovative”, Armen Sarkissian said, noting that he is very optimistic towards the future.

In response to the question relating to the revolutionary evolution, Mr. Sarkissian said technologies change, and the world is going to be different. “I am sure that we will manage somehow to find solutions for the current issues we face. Various countries develop with different pace and develop different branches. And if we concentrate on the new technological generation, artificial intelligence, large data management, biotechnologies, it will be easier to orientate in a world full of uncertainties within a few years”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






