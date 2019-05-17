Venezuela’s Maduro meets with representatives of International Contact Group

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro met for the first time with the representatives of the International Contact Group to discuss the US sanctions, TASS reported.

“An important meeting was held with the International Contact Group who visited Venezuela. I expressed my readiness to solve the internal disagreements through dialogue and discussed the economic aggression of the American empire against our people”, Maduro said on Twitter.

The International Contact Group on Venezuela was established at the beginning of 2019 at the EU's initiative. Among members of the Contact Group are representatives of the European Union, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Sweden, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador.

