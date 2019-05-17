LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-19

LONDON, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1832.00, copper price stood at $6032.00, lead price stood at $1798.00, nickel price stood at $11910.00, tin price stood at $19700.00, zinc price stood at $2609.00, molybdenum price down by 0.81% to $26896.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.