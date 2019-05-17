Eurovision 2019: Armenia fails to qualify for final
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The results of the second Semi-Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest have been announced.
10 countries – North Macedonia, Netherlands, Albania, Sweden, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta, have qualified for the Grand Final.
Armenia’s Srbuk made a wonderful performance with Walking Out song, but failed to qualify for the final.
18 countries participated in the 2nd Semi-Final.
Ireland, Armenia, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Croatia and Lithuania failed to qualify for the final.
The Grand Final will be held on May 18.
Madonna will perform at the final as a special guest.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
