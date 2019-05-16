Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-19

YEREVAN, 16 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 480.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 538.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.95 drams to 616.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 5.06 drams to 20054.02 drams. Silver price up by 0.75 drams to 228.7 drams. Platinum price down by 180.28 drams to 13059.58 drams.