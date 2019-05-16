Polish Ambassador to Armenia releases details over expected bilateral meetings

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegations of the Parliament of Armenia will pay working visits to Poland during 2019, Polish Ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

“In recent days we receive information that chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan will depart for Poland on a working visit on July 2-4. We have also invited the members of the Armenia-Poland inter-parliamentary group. We remember very well how the Armenian Parliament received our delegation last year”, the Ambassador said.

Pawel Cieplak added that the Polish side is also thinking about the meetings at an inter-governmental format.

