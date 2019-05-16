Armenian-Georgian relations have huge development potential: President Sarkissian meets PM Bakhtadze in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze on the sidelines of his working visit in Kazakhstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian and PM Bakhtadze exchanged views on the current agenda of the Armenian-Georgian relations and highlighted the importance of further deepening the effective cooperation.

The sides agreed that the mutual partnership in all spheres, starting from culture to science, latest technologies, energy, infrastructures, tourism, has a huge potential, and the two countries should do everything to have deeper and mutually beneficial collaboration.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the annual economic forum in Nur-Sultan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan