President of Artsakh walks into Yerevan court to vouch for Kocharyan’s release
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and ex-president Arkady Ghukasyan walked into the Yerevan court at 17:00 where ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is on trial. They have been requested to make an appearance regarding their personal guarantees requesting the release of Kocharyan from jail.
Kocharyan was also President of Artsakh from 1994 to 1997.
Edited and tranlstaed by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-19
- 17:33 Asian Stocks - 16-05-19
- 17:29 Artsakh’s president Bako Sahakyan, ex-president Arkadi Ghukasyan present personal guarantees in court for Kocharyan’s release
- 17:17 Polish Ambassador to Armenia releases details over expected bilateral meetings
- 17:11 Armenian-Georgian relations have huge development potential: President Sarkissian meets PM Bakhtadze in Nur-Sultan
- 17:00 President of Artsakh walks into Yerevan court to vouch for Kocharyan’s release
- 16:43 Kocharyan claims video evidence proving 2008 protesters were armed has disappeared
- 15:44 Armenian President meets IMF Managing Director in Kazakhstan
- 14:27 ‘Everything starts from the vision’: Armenian President delivers speech at opening of Kazakhstan’s annual economic forum
- 14:04 Yerevan court expected to see 2 ex-presidents and 1 incumbent president all at once
- 14:00 Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congressman Juan Vargas
- 13:10 Government of Armenia approves double tax treaty with Denmark
- 12:34 Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgia’s Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 12:27 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia begins working visit to US
- 12:21 Government approves 2019-2023 Action Plan
- 12:04 Armenian government develops unemployment rate reduction program
- 11:55 Armenian President meets Kazakh counterpart in Nur-Sultan
- 11:51 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative calls for nominations for 2020 Aurora Prize
- 11:44 President Sarkissian signs the law on changing government’s composition
- 11:37 Artsakh’s parliamentary delegation visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan
- 11:24 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case resumes
- 10:59 President of Artsakh signs decree on 2019 summer draft and demobilization
- 10:57 France celebrates 130th anniversary of Eiffel Tower
- 10:32 Armenian minister to attend International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education in China
- 10:07 US blacklists Chinese giant Huawei, affiliated companies
- 09:54 Armenian PM completes working visit to China
- 09:53 PM Pashinyan, representatives of Chinese companies discuss prospects of implementing investment programs in Armenia
- 09:49 Venezuela’s government, opposition leaders depart for Norway for possible talks
- 09:14 European Stocks - 15-05-19
- 09:11 US stocks up - 15-05-19
- 09:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-05-19
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-05-19
- 09:06 Oil Prices Up - 15-05-19
- 05.15-20:28 EU funded EU4Digital initiative kicks off in Armenia
- 05.15-20:22 Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend gala concert of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue
12:15, 05.10.2019
Viewed 2307 times Yerevan inaugurates stunning new park in downtown
15:16, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1898 times “We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter
14:42, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1758 times Azerbaijan confirms security guarantees to UEFA for Mkhitaryan visit in Europa League finale
09:20, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1659 times Democratic developments launched with velvet revolution highly appreciated in US – Armenian Ambassador’s interview
19:27, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1612 times ARSENAL requests security guarantees from UEFA for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go to Baku