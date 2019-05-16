President of Artsakh walks into Yerevan court to vouch for Kocharyan’s release

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and ex-president Arkady Ghukasyan walked into the Yerevan court at 17:00 where ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is on trial. They have been requested to make an appearance regarding their personal guarantees requesting the release of Kocharyan from jail.

Kocharyan was also President of Artsakh from 1994 to 1997.

Edited and tranlstaed by Stepan Kocharyan