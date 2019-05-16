Armenian President meets IMF Managing Director in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde within the framework of the 12th annual economic forum in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated Armenia’s cooperation with the leading international financial institution.

The sides exchanged views on the opportunities to expand the partnership and highlighted the existing great potential.

Armen Sarkissian said Armenia has a developed banking and financial system and talked about the idea of making Armenia a financial center and the opportunities to implement that which will enable to make the country not only more attractive, but also to provide more qualified and effective services.

