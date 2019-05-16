Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congressman Juan Vargas

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to US Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Congressman, member of the foreign affairs committee, Juan Vargas, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Nersesyan thanked the Congressman for joining the Congressional Armenian Caucus and co-authoring the 2019 resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The officials discussed the recent developments in the Armenian-American relations, including the ongoing actions aimed at strengthening the parliamentary ties. They highlighted the role and potential of the Armenian community of California for promoting the bilateral partnership.

