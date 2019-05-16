Government of Armenia approves double tax treaty with Denmark

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved the bill on ratifying the “Convention on ruling out double taxation of income and property and avoiding tax evasion between Armenia and Denmark”.

The bill was presented at the Cabinet meeting today by Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.

“We plan to forward the legislative initiative to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of the obligations stipulated in the international treaty, and then in case of a positive conclusion it will be sent to parliament for ratification,” he said.

Janjughazyan noted that Armenia has similar agreements already with 46 countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan