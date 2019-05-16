Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgia’s Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan met with Vice Speaker of Parliament, co-chair of the Armenia-Georgia parliamentary friendship group George Volski, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador said the inter-parliamentary cooperation is at a high level, at the same time emphasizing the importance of close cooperation of the Armenia-Georgia parliamentary friendship group.

The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, exchanged views on the new friendship group formed in the Armenian Parliament, as well as the upcoming visit of the Speaker of Parliament of Georgia to Armenia.

