Secretary of Security Council of Armenia begins working visit to US

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan to the United States has kicked off, his Office told Armenpress.

Armen Grigoryan met with US President’s special advisor Fiona Hill in the White House.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia highlighted the role of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In her turn presidential advisor Fiona Hill attached importance to expanding the Armenian-American partnership at different levels.

During the meeting the sides discussed the Armenian-American relations’ agenda and the possibilities of investments and financial support.

They attached importance to the US support to the ongoing democratic processes and police reforms in Armenia.

The sides once again highlighted the importance of solving the Karabakh conflict through peaceful means.

